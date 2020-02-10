x
Health

Baptist Health to offer curbside flu shots

The curbside flu shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health is offering curbside flu shots across Kentuckiana suggesting that they're more vital this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The curbside flu shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 3. 

According to a release, the shot will cost residents $40 for the basic flu vaccine and $70 for the high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for people over age 65.

The flu shot will be offered at the following locations: 

  • Baptist Health Urgent Care – Eastpoint, 2400 Eastpoint Parkway, Ste. #100, Louisville
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, 4003 Kresge Way, Louisville
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 10216 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown
  • Baptist Health Urgent Care – La Grange, 1006 New Moody Lane, La Grange
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 313 Federal Drive, Corydon
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 2315 Green Valley Road, New Albany

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) encourages getting vaccinated by the end of October.

