Baptist Health to offer curbside flu shots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health is offering curbside flu shots across Kentuckiana suggesting that they're more vital this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The curbside flu shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 3.

According to a release, the shot will cost residents $40 for the basic flu vaccine and $70 for the high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for people over age 65.

The flu shot will be offered at the following locations:

Baptist Health Urgent Care – Eastpoint, 2400 Eastpoint Parkway, Ste. #100, Louisville

Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, 4003 Kresge Way, Louisville

Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 10216 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown

Baptist Health Urgent Care – La Grange, 1006 New Moody Lane, La Grange

Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 313 Federal Drive, Corydon

Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 2315 Green Valley Road, New Albany

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) encourages getting vaccinated by the end of October.