UofL doctor urges flu shots as seasons shift

As cooler weather nears, people begin to do more inside and increases the chances of coronavirus and influenza.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the city and with summer coming to an end, public health officials said flu shots are even more vital this year.

Mayor Greg Fischer and UofL Health Doctor John Klein said everyone should consider flu shots, especially the elderly.

They said during a morning press briefing that when people start doing more inside, everyone will be at greater risk of infection for both diseases.

“It’s really important that we do not have this double pandemic of COVID-19 and influenza – that would be a major stress to the healthcare system,” Dr. Klein said.

Dr. Klein encourages people to wear their mask and get their flu shot sooner rather than later.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.