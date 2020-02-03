LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Smashing Pumpkins announced a nine-stop tour that will kick off in Louisville.

The Grammy Award-winning group will come to the Louisville Palace April 23 at 8 p.m. for their Rock Invasion 2 tour.

“It's been a good while since we've played a straight up, bare knuckle rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power," Billy Corgan said. "So note: this tour won't be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation."

Tickets range from $49.50 to $150. Tickets go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. Presale starts March 5 at 10 a.m. with the password LINEUP.

The band previously came to Louisville on their Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour in 2018.

RELATED: Joe Rogan coming to Louisville Palace in May

RELATED: The Queen 'Supreme' Diana Ross announces Louisville show

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.