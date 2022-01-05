"Naomi and I were close" | Dolly Parton speaks about the impact of Naomi Judd passing away

Naomi Judd, a country music star, passed away one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, passed away recently.

Her daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement to The Associated Press, a day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. They said Naomi Judd passed away near Nashville and said no further details would be released about her death.

Her passing led to a digital outpouring of support for the family, where fans shared how much The Judds meant to them. Dolly Parton also shared how much of an impact Naomi Judd had on her.

"I was so shocked to hear about Naomi's passing," Dolly Parton said on social media. "Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi."

In the same post, Dolly Parton complimented The Judds for being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade. They also made a return to awards shows when they performed at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month.