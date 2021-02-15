KFC Yum! Center announces first show since pandemic started

Mike Epps will headline a comedy tour coming to Louisville Saturday, April 10.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After closing its doors in March 2020, the KFC Yum! Center has announced its first touring show since the pandemic started.

In Real Life Comedy Tour will come to Louisville Saturday, April 10 with performances from comedians Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.

Tickets for the limited capacity event will go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.

While Yum! Center has been operating at reduced capacity for University of Louisville home basketball games, In Real Life Comedy Tour will be the first act inside the area since March. The Yum! Center said staff has employed VenueShield to keep the arena safe and clean, including temperature screenings, mandatory face coverings and physical distancing.

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or go to the KFC Yum! Center Box Office.

