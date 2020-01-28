LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It sounds like someone is feeling the love: Justin Bieber just announced that his new album, “Changes,” will be released on Valentine's Day. I've also learned that the pop superstar has officially announced a tour by the same name.

The tour starts in May with a stop in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on August 12th. Kehlani and Jaden Smith are also slated to perform on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 14, the same day as the release of the album. "Changes" will be Justin Bieber's first album since he released "Purpose" in 2015.

His single "Yummy," which was released earlier this month, has over 125 million streams on Spotify.

On Jan. 28, Bieber released a new song, “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani, and shared the news about the album on Instagram.

Stay with The411 with Sherlene Shanklin for additional information.

If you have a story idea, send it to me at the411@whas11.com. You can follow me on social for the latest in community and entertainment news.