LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Canadian pop star Justin Bieber announced a forthcoming 2020 tour Tuesday. The tour will accompany a new album set to be release next year as well.

On the tour, Bieber will make two stops in Kentucky. The first on Aug. 12 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville and then at Rupp Arena in Lexington Aug. 18.

