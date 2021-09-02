Hurricane Ida Relief: 3 easy ways you can donate to American Red Cross

Starting at noon, the American Red Cross phone banks will be open to accept your donations to help those in need.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You've seen the videos, the photos and the heartbreaking stories after Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana. The devastating impact continues and will for a while after the powerful category 4 hurricane hit Sunday afternoon.

As we’ve reported, victims are in desperate need of food, gas, water and shelter and we know many of you want to help in the relief efforts.

WHAS11 has teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Ida. The Red Cross has hundreds of workers in Louisiana – helping with the relief efforts.

Starting at Noon, the American Red Cross phone banks will be open to accept your donations to help those in need.

We want to thank you in advance, for your generosity.

Here's how you can donate:

Call: 833-319-GIVE (833-319-4483)

Online: American Red Cross website: https://www.redcross.org/

Mail: Send your check made out to: