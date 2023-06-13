'Louisville is ready to put our kids first': Mayor Greenberg introduces action group to make early education more accessible

The group will meet biweekly for the next six months to develop a plan to put Kentucky's children, and their education, first.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on Tuesday he will be creating a group that will meet regularly to develop a plan to make early education more accessible for Louisville families.

The Mayor's Early Learning Action Group will meet biweekly for six months to bring early education and pre-K options to every corner of the community.

The group will work with Greenberg to create concrete plans and policies for implementing accessible early learning programs.

“The amazing people offering their time and energy to this action group have signed up for one of the most important tasks I can think of: helping ensure our kids build an educational foundation for lifelong success,” Greenberg said.

The group will develop a plan to help bring pre-K and early learning options to children across the community.

Following guidelines and recommendations from the National Institute for Early Education Research, the Early Learning Action Group will focus on identifying strategic solutions in the following areas to build their plan:

Governance and Administration

Financing and Costs

Eligibility and Pace of Scale

Structural Program Features

Workforce

Standards and Supports for Improvement

Continuous Improvement and Evaluation

Integration with City Services

“The skillsets, passion and experience these leaders bring to the table are going to help drive our commitment to being a community where every child’s potential is recognized and encouraged," Greenberg said.

Research has shown the early childhood years are crucial for learning, brain development and enabling future academic and social accomplishments.

“The single best investment we can make is renewing our commitment to giving our children the time, resources and attention they need to thrive,” State Sen. Julie Raque Adams said. “Louisville and Kentucky have been ahead of the curve on educational issues in the past, and I think we can once again lead by working together to let our community, and beyond, know that Louisville is ready to put our kids first.”

The Early Learning Action Group is comprised of leaders from across Louisville representing education, workforce development, nonprofits and multiple levels of government.

“We always say it takes a village. Well, we have some amazing talent in this village and this diverse and talented group is just what we need to ensure that we’re developing the right plan for our littlest learners,” State Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong said.

The members were chosen for their expertise in their fields and their understanding of the importance of providing foundational learning to children prior to entering kindergarten.

"I know this is a lofty goal, but that’s where I believe we need to set our sights, and these are the people who are going to help us get it done," Greenberg said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.