Madison named new superintendent of New Albany-Floyd County Schools

Dr. Travis Madison, who currently leads the Barr-Reeve Community School district in southwest Indiana was approved by board members Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany-Floyd County Schools has approved the hiring of a new superintendent.

During a board meeting Tuesday night, they unanimously voted to hire Dr. Travis Madison as their next leader.

Madison has 26 years of public education experience and currently leads Barr-Reeve Community Schools in Montgomery, Indiana.

“Education is a vocation and I take it seriously,” Madison said. “I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a teacher and work with kids, mainly because of the folks that sacrificed and did so much for me and my brothers and my family.”

During the meeting, board members said the decisions was not taken lightly and Madison was the most qualified choice for the position.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.