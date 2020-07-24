'We’re being very flexible, we’re trying to be creative' LaRue County back-to-school plan tailored to students' grade level

Kindergarten through eight grade parents have the option of virtual learning, or a typical in-person schedule.

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — LaRue County’s back-to-school plan is a bit different than other districts, especially for high school students who plan to return in person.

The district has 2,400 students and begins school on August 24th.

“We’re being very flexible, we’re trying to be creative,” Superintendent David Raleigh said.

The district went into making a back-to-school plan with two goals in mind.

“Our first goal was to preserve the health of our student staff and community,” Raleigh said. “Our second goal was to educate all students, with the emphasis on all.”

That means offering options for families when sending their children back to class.

But unlike other districts in the area, LaRue County’s options are tailored to students’ ages.

Raleigh has been following guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Kindergarten through eight grade parents have the option of virtual learning, or a typical in-person schedule.

“We just felt like the younger ones, we need them in class every day if we could get them there,” Raleigh said.

High schoolers won’t be back in class everyday. They will have an A/B schedule, meaning one group of students will go to class Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday, and the other on Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday.

They will work on projects and assignments the days they aren’t physically in school.

“It allows at least half the kids in the building at the same time,” Raleigh said.

It also allows those older kids some flexibility as well as a responsibility to manage their time and finish the work they are given when working remotely.

It’s a look into how classes will look at a higher level, too.

“Those that are planning on going to college, this will be a good preparatory for them,” Raleigh said.

The plan is still being finalized and parents are still choosing the option their student will take part in.

Leaders at LaRue County are going into this school year with an open mind.

“We’re going to learn some things about what we’re doing, that it’s possible that we could carry over some of that stuff when this thing is over with,” Raleigh said.