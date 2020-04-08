Community organizations offer NTI programs for kids whose parents are working

The Frazier History Museum, Jewish Community Center, and YMCA will give kids a place to go to work on their schoolwork.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Classes start in just a few weeks for most Kentucky schools.

Some students are using Non Traditional Instruction (NTI) or virtual options, but that still leaves some parents without a daycare option.

The Frazier History Museum is offering kids a place to work on their NTI outside of their homes.

“We have some young parents who want to go back to work and need to know their kids are taken care of and in a safe environment during NTI,” Frazier President and CEO Andy Treinen said.

The staff created a program to help families with working parents whose kids are out of school.

For five weeks, parents can drop their kids off at the museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is $200/week for members, and $225/week for non-members. It is geared towards students in 2nd through 7th grades.

Each day will mirror a typical school day in terms of schedule break down, with kids spending a certain amount of time on each class.

“We’ll be here to support…if they have tech issues we’ll do our best to help that, but also if they have questions or if they need guidance for any individual assignment they’re working on, we’ll do that too,” Manager of Youth and Family Programs Mick Sullivan said.

The number of kids is capped at 20. There are two classrooms with 10 kids each. The desks are spaced apart, and the museum has 100,00 square ft. of space so parents don’t have to worry about distancing being an issue.

“It’s not a classroom where there are 30 kids desk by desk,” Treinen said. “Each kid can have their own six-foot table socially distanced from the next kid who is two tables over.”

Students will also get an exclusive experience in the museum.

“At the end of the day we’re going to have time where we’ll have museum specific activities,” Sullivan said. “Things that you wouldn’t be able to do anywhere else.”

Another organization that is hosting kids for NTI is the Jewish Community Center.

“What we feel that we can do is really provide parents an opportunity to go to work guilt free and know that their child is going to have a wonderful experience at The J,” Jewish Community of Louisville VP and COO Tim Wissinger said.

That program is still in the works, but will be another safe and fun alternative for kids whose parents are working.

The YMCA Child Enrichment Program announced it will also have an NTI care program while JCPS is doing school virtually.