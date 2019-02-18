LOUISVILLE (WHASS11) -- Kentucky Senate Bill 250 is gaining support from some, but question by others.

A plan pitched in Frankfort would give the Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent more power. The Louisville lawmaker behind Senate Bill 250 thinks it will help Dr. Marty Pollio better impact "positive change" and while several groups are voicing support, at least one group is concerned about the power shift.

When Senator Julie Raque Adams filed the bill on Friday, she said she had talked with several of the stakeholders, including JCPS. On Monday, a spokesperson for the district said, while they recognize the importance of the School-Based Decision Making Councils, Doctor Pollio feels the superintendent should play a bigger role in the selection process.

One group that says they were surprised by the plan is the Jefferson County Association of School Administrators. They would be among those most impacted if SB 250 passes.

“We must come together and acknowledge that the laws and structure we have created unfairly shackle leaders in their request for reform,” Sen. Raque Adams told her colleagues as she filed the bill.

The Louisville Republican said state law treats JCPS differently because it's located in a consolidated government. She thinks it handcuffs someone she supports, Superintendent Doctor Marty Pollio. Last year's decision made in favor of state assistance, and not a full state takeover, also motivated filing Senate Bill 250.

“I always try to use the analogy; how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time,” she said. “And I think this is that first bite of how can we help JCPS and the new superintendent effect some local change.”



SB 250 would impact Kentucky’s largest school district in three ways:

One: It would allow the superintendent to approve contracts up to $50,000 without board approval. Currently, that limit is $5,000.

Two: The superintendent could hire school principals without School-Based Decision Making Councils input.

Three: This plan would also revise the senior executive tenure system allowing the superintendent to make changes to executive staff more easily. Senator Raque Adams stressed that it would not impact the teacher tenure system.

“This legislation will not correct all of the issues with JCPS overnight,” she said from the Senate floor. “It just simply helps to start that process.”

The Jefferson County Association of School Administrators claims they were not involved in conversations and were surprised by the bill's filing. While they said they like Doctor Pollio, they're concerned about impacts on the tenure system and principal hiring.

“I trust him, as an individual for that, but this law doesn't provide for individuals it's for positions and you never know who's going to be in that position”, said Warren Shelton, Executive Director of the Jefferson County Association of School Administrators. “If there was a guarantee that he would be the one in that position, it wouldn't be a problem.”

Senator Raque Adams responded to my question as to whether she had spoken with the JCASA, “I have talked to numerous stakeholders and promise to continue reaching out to all interested groups to collect feedback. These aren't new topics and have been discussed publicly for a while now, including in former Auditor Adam Edelen's audit of the district. In addition, Superintendent Pollio brought up issues with the current system for administrative tenure before the Kentucky Board of Education earlier this month. I hope I can talk to the association soon and anticipate productive discussions. But we must all remember this is about creating a public school system with unique challenges to help create a system that puts our kids and classrooms first. “

Louisville Urban League President and CEO, Sadiqa Reyonolds, tweeted her support of the plan.

Louisville area business groups have also voiced support for Senate Bill 250.

It is getting late in the 30 day session for legislation to gain traction, but the Senator is the Majority Caucus Chair so that may help it move forward. Still, it must get hearings and pass both the Senate and the House before it can get to the governor and this week will mark the halfway mark in the session.