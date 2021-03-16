JCPS ready to welcome students back in-person on Wednesday

Around 7,000 students will be returning to school Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In just one more day, the halls of JCPS elementary schools will be filled with students once again. It's been one year since schools closed down because of the coronavirus pandemic and teachers and staff are looking forward to welcoming students back to the school buildings.

First up will be students in kindergarten through second grade with last names beginning with A through K. Kindergarten through fifth graders with last names L through Z will return Thursday. Third and fifth graders with last names A through K will have their first day of school on Monday.

Dr. Pollio said it will be tough to replace the learning loss caused by the pandemic - a process that will likely take three to five years. He said the priority right now should be getting students adjusted to being back in the classrooms instead of diving right in, trying to make up for lost time.

Around 35% of JCPS students will still be learning virtually, according to Pollio.

While they will not have the same teachers if they choose to remain in NTI, Pollio said the district is committed to continuing to work with them to provide the best learning experience possible.