JCPS taking transportation questions ahead of first day of in-person classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) prepares to welcome students back to school this week, the district said it is opening up another resource for parents.

JCPS is opening its bus hotline on Monday to take transportation questions as parents prepare to send their kids back to class. The hotline number is 485-RIDE(7433). Through that number, parents can talk to a member of JCPS staff, who can provide info like a child's bus number and nearby bus stops.

The hotline will be open at the following times:

Monday, March 15 - 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16 - 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 - 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 18 - 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 19 - 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, March 22 - 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Additionally, families can use the JCPS Bus Finder online tool to find information on bus routes and numbers.

The district's protocol for buses includes assigned seats for every student and mask requirements for both students and staff.

Hand sanitizer will be available once kids enter the bus, and drivers will clean high-touch areas like window handles and backs on seats after each run.

Because all students are on a hybrid schedule, there will be fewer kids on a bus each day. Some routes have been consolidated, which could mean some changes from last year’s bus schedule.

Elementary students start in-person learning Wednesday, March 17, while middle and high schoolers will head back to the classroom beginning April 5.

The district's customer service helpline (313-HELP) is available all year for families who have district and school-related questions. During the school year, that helpline is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

