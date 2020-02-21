HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Starting next school year, the doors at West Point Independent will be closed.

With attendance at the schools dwindling and not enough money to sustain them, a unanimous vote gave the green light for West Point Independent to merge with Hardin County Schools. Their plans will go into action starting this summer.

"First thing in the morning we'll be sending a video to west point for each of the grade levels from the administration of each of our schools welcoming those students," said Teresa Morgan, the Superintendent of Hardin County Schools.

Depending on their age and grade level, about 150 students will be spread out between North Park Elementary, Vine Grove Elementary, James T Alton Middle School and North Hardin High School. But those currently at Elizabethtown High School will have a choice to finish out their education there.

Even those on the board of West Point Independent agree that these new schools will provide them with new opportunities.

"There's mixed emotions of course, you don't want to lose you're school. But you have to know to put the kids first," Eddie Moore, the Board Chair of West Point Independent.

The teacher's won't miss out either. Those tenured will have a place to call home, and those not, will still have chances to fill different roles.

"There's going to opportunities for those folks to transition to Hardin County if they choose to," Moore said.

This new change will even be seen in people's pockets. Those in West Point will pay less in school taxes.

"It'll be a big savings for a lot of people and that's a little bit of a silver lining and I think the kids being able to come to Hardin County and take advantage of what's going to happen out here," Moore said.

As for what the future looks like for the West Point School building, there's no plan set in stone just yet, but they are hoping to use it as a space for the community to benefit from.

