Southern Indiana middle school receives $50K digital learning grant

The funds will be put toward expanding the school's Readable English program.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana middle school just received a $50,000 digital learning grant!

According to a press release, the state awarded the grant to Clarksville Middle School to expand its Readable English program. Officials said the accelerated program helps students in grades 2-12 improve their fluency and comprehension.

Last year, the middle school piloted the program with 97 students and achieved "amazing results" the release said.

The grant will help the school grow the program so it will be offered to 200 students and so the school can buy iPads for the classrooms to use with the program.

"We had students that grew tremendously, but also gained more confidence," Candi Cover, special education teacher, said. "They used strategies they haven't used before because they could now figure out words when previously they didn't even try."

Readable English offers benchmarking and progress monitoring for all three components of reading: oral reading fluency, reading comprehension, and listening comprehension. In addition, the program has a pronunciation guide available for those who need it.

This program is scheduled to be used in Clarksville Middle School in late 2023.

