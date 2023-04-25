How to get tickets to Barry Manilow's tour stop in Louisville

The concert will be on Aug. 21, 2023 at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Award-winning pop superstar Barry Manilow is coming to Louisville this summer.

Officials announced Tuesday the MANILOW Tour will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Aug. 21, 2023.

Manilow's career spans more than seven decades and includes hits like "Mandy", "Can't Smile Without You", and "Copacabana".

According to a press release, the Grammy, TONY, and EMMY Award-winning music icon -- whose success is a benchmark in popular music -- will bring his high-energy, hit-packed concert to cities nationwide once again.

Ticket presale begins April 27 at 10 a.m. (code: SMILE). All tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $20 to $350 depending on the type of admission.

