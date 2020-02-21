LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner released the identity of a man killed in Valley Station on New Year's Day.

David Mulinda, 28, was shot an killed in the 12000 block of Valley Meadow Way. Police found him dead at the scene.

Blod Matsoumou,29, was charged in his death.

LMPD

