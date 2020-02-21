LOS ANGELES — Police say the home-invasion shooting death of rising rapper Pop Smoke in Los Angeles does not appear to be part of a robbery.

The disclosure came Thursday as detectives sought to identify the shooter and the music community mourned.

The 20-year-old Brooklyn, New York, rapper whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson was killed Wednesday at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

Hundreds of people gathered in the streets of Brooklyn on Wednesday night, playing the rapper's music and dancing at an impromptu vigil.

In Manhattan, rapper Roddy Ricch performed Pop Smoke's hit “Welcome to the Party” at a concert.

