LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing charges for taking beauty supplies from the same store on six different occasions, the Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says. Police documents show the alleged thefts happened from July 2019 until October 2019 at Ulta Beauty on Summit Plaza Dr.

The suspect who is identified as Danielle McElroy is accused of going into the store and leaving without paying for merchandise. Police say they have video of all six thefts. They say employees of the store were familiar with McElroy.

Detectives say they were able to positively identify her from the video clips.

The total value of the merchandise McElroy is accused of taking is $5,567.00, LMPD says.

