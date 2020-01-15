LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky men wanted for armed robbery in Louisville have been arrested in Florida.

Keith Neal, 19, was arrested in Deltona, Florida on Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Police did not confirm which robbery Neal was involved in but told WHAS11 News they are aware of the arrests but will follow up with Florida authorities for additional details.

A K-9 led Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies to a bike path in a local park where Neal was hiding in a culvert. He was arrested without incident.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Daiveion Wells, was arrested a short time later in Daytona Beach.

Both Neal and Wells are being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.

It’s unclear when both will be extradited to Kentucky.

