Elizabethtown Police says thieves left $37K in damages at electrical substation

A spokesperson for the department said the thieves made off with components from the substation off Woodland Drive Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Elizabethtown police are looking for those responsible of the theft of electrical components from a local substation.

Police said they were dispatched to the electrical substation off Woodland Drive Monday afternoon.

According to spokesperson Chris Denham, the substation is managed by Nolan Rural Electric Cooperative and Eastern Kentucky Power.

Denham said damages caused to that substation during the theft of the components totaled $37,000.

“In addition to the monetary damage, these crimes are extremely dangerous. They are not only dangerous to the suspect(s) committing the offense, but also to responding officers as well as utility employees tasked with making the repairs,” he said in a release.

If you have any information that can help police, you can call (270) 765-4125, Hardin County Crime Stoppers at (800) 597-8123 or visit P3tips.com.

