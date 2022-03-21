Jefferson County grand jury indicts 7 accused of stealing $11K in jewelry shipments from UPS

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down an indictment, charging seven people who allegedly stole Swarovski jewelry shipments in January.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly three months after seven people were accused stealing more than $11,000 in jewelry shipments from UPS, a Jefferson County grand jury has now handed down an indictment.

Yanelis Castro, Alisbex Galvon Herrera, Ester Gonzales Gonzalez, Adianez Herrera, Jose Lavin Tores, Aleman Yalmilka Napoles and Leonel Ruiz Pavo were charged with one count of criminal syndication – engaging in organized crime.

Adianez Herrera was also charged with tampering physical evidence.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, the thefts of the jewelry from UPS Worldport took place between January 3, 2022 and January 17, 2022.

Original arrest records from police stated the suspects allegedly stole $11,805 in Swarovski jewelry and was captured on surveillance video.

The suspects will be arraigned on March 21, 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.