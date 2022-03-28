Indian Hills Police investigating stolen mail, checks

The Indian Hills Police Department is investigating stolen mail from a mailbox on Brownsboro Road, a spokesperson for the department said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Indian Hills Police Department (IHPD) is investigating stolen mail at the blue USPS mailbox near the PNC Bank on Brownsboro Road, a spokesperson with the department said.

They said there have been reports of people stealing checks from the mailboxes and cashing or depositing them into different accounts. The last known theft occurred in early February but wasn’t noticed until later.

IHPD asks that people not send checks through that mailbox after the last pick-up time was posted. They said to drop off outgoing mail inside a USPS branch.

