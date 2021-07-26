1 dead after shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Rochester Drive on Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead after a shooting inside a business on Rochester Drive Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at MHS on the 100 block of Rochester Drive. When they arrived, they found one man who had been shot and killed.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said both the shooter and victim worked at MHS and were fighting before the shooting. No one else was injured, however other employees said they were not sure what to think when they heard gunshots.

One man who was there at the time of the shooting said he thought someone was banging materials against metal before he realized others were running and screaming.

The suspect turned himself in shortly after the shooting. Charges are pending.

