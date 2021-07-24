LMPD, SWAT on scene of barricaded suspect in Shawnee neighborhood

Police currently have a portion of North 42nd street blocked off as officers investigate the situation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), SWAT team and Louisville Metro Negotiation Team are on the scene of a barricaded subject situation.

Police said a man inside a residence has refused to leave.

The site of the scene is on North 42nd Street at Duncan Street in the Shawnee neighborhood. The 100 block of 42nd Street is closed at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the current situation.

Citizens are advised to avoid the area until further notice

WHAS11 has a team on scene and will continue to update this breaking news as new developments happen.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

