LMPD investigating separate shooting incidents leaving 2 injured

Police are investigating the shootings on Mary J Robb Court and near the intersection at Hikes Lane and Goldsmith Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two separate shootings in the Louisville area sent two people to the hospital on Sunday.

According to Metro Police, the first incident happened downtown in the 500 block of Mary J Robb Court around 3:30 p.m.

Officers said they found a male suffering from a graze wound. He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Across town, police responded to the area of Hikes and Goldsmith Lane in the Bon Air neighborhood around 5:30 p.m.

A man was shot at that location and taken to the hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries and in expected to be okay.

The investigations are being handled by the First and Sixth Divisions.

