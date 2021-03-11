U.S. Supreme Court hears testimony of Louisville gun violence survivor

"I am proud of myself for doing it. I am giving my brother a voice," she said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It has been nearly five months since Victoria Gwynn was sitting in Ballard Park when the gunshots rang out. Today, in Washington DC, she used her voice to make sure her story, her brother Christian Gwynn's and friend DaJuan Coward's story was heard in the highest court in the nation.

At just 19 years old, Gwynn has lost a brother and a friend to gun violence, and been shot herself. She has grown up in Louisville, and she said, "things have changed."

Gwynn traveled from Louisville to Washington DC to give her testament in an amicus brief.

Today, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. The issue at hand: Whether the state of New York's denial of petitioners' applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.

Over 80 amicus briefs were submitted, Victoria's being one of them.

Victoria provided her own testament, writing about the loss she feels after losing two people close to her to gun violence.

"I feel like my heart has been ripped out twice," she wrote.

This is the first major Supreme Court case focusing on the second amendment in more than a decade. The court's decision is likely to be a major ruling on gun rights as a whole.

Gwynn spoke outside the court to a group of youth advocates.

"Just because I am a survivor doesn't mean I'm ok. I'm not ok. It has a strong impact on my life," she said.

The court has not yet handed down its opinion.

