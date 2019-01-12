LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed inside an establishment on the 1600 block of Dixie Highway.

Police said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived at around 3 a.m. Dec. 1. There are no current arrests or suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-5673.

