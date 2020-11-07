3 Hardin County women arrested, accused of participating in elaborate coupon scheme

Police said the women used illegal online coupons to buy items and then resold them to others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Hardin County women are behind bars after an elaborate coupon scheme duped businesses out of thousands of dollars.

During an 8-month long investigation, Elizabethtown Police allege 30-year-old Tara Lybeck, 32-year-old Lisa Williams and 26-year-old Harley Miller used illegal online coupons to buy items and then resold them to others.

All three women face charges for theft of retail merchandise for resale.

Police are also looking for a fourth woman, Mary Ann Dillon, in connection with the theft ring.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.