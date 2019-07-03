LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking the public's help in finding a man who robbed a cell phone store in Louisville.

LMPD said one man is wanted for robbing the Metro PCS store on Amy Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. March 5. The subject had distinctive markings on the left side of his head and fled the scene in a dark-colored 2007-2010 Chrysler Sebring Sedan with tinted windows.

No one was hurt during the robbery. Police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-5673.