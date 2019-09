LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A man has been charged with murder after shooting a man at Big Rock in Cherokee Park.

Bradley Kavin has been charged with murder in connection to shooting death of Kyle Lentz Sept.15.

Police say 18-year-old Bradley Kalvin, an acquaintance of Lentz, had engaged in an altercation with Lentz at which time he shot Lentz.

Kalvin was arraigned Sept.26 at 9 a.m.