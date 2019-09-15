LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a shooting in Cherokee Park.

Police say they responded to the park around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the park. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.