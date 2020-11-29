MetroSafe: Police investigating shooting at Paddock Shops

According to MetroSafe, one person was transported to the hospital after being shot in the 4055 block of Summit Plaza Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, one person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in the 4055 block of Summit Plaza Drive.

The address, confirmed by MetroSafe, is where the Paddock Shops Lifestyle Center, formally known as the Summit, is located.

It is unclear what the condition of the victim is at this time.

Police remain on the scene investigating the matter.

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.