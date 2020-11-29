LMPD: Man critically injured in shooting

Officers with the Sixth Division found the man in the 1900 block of Peabody Lane shortly before 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

Police didn't provide many details but said officers with the Sixth Division found the man in the 1900 block of Peabody Lane shortly before 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

The man had sustained critical injuries as a result of gunfire, LMPD said. The victim was transported to University Hospital.

No other information was released about his condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502574-LMPD (5673).