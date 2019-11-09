LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a pair of shootings that left two victims injured.

Fourth Division officers responded to reports of a shooting at Liberty Bell Way and Georgetown Circle in the Jacobs neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a male in his 20’s had suffered a gunshot wound in that area but was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. Before he was able to make it, the vehicle ended up in a crash on I-264 and Ralph Avenue where police located him.

He was taken to University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A short time later, Second Division officers responded to a different shooting in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Police say that victim, a male in his 20’s, received private transportation to the hospital. He underwent surgery for what they say appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police do not have any suspects or made any arrests in either shooting.

They don’t believe the shootings are related.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.