LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after someone shot at their car. Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. as the men were getting onto the Watterson Expressway westbound from Poplar Level Road.

Interstate 264 is a heavily trafficked area.

An estimated 14, 000 people drive a stretch of it every day.

LMPD says two men getting on the West ramp at Poplar Level Road in their car were shot multiple times. This is the latest shooting in Louisville.

So far this year, 66 people have been killed and 188 injured from gun violence. That's a total of 254 people affected by gun violence across the Metro.

As for this latest case, the two men were taken to UofL Hospital. Later in the day, Special Agent Robert Brown with the FBI and US Attorney Russell Coleman was taking a tour. They talked with trauma surgeons about the large number of shootings.

"I'm not happy with those numbers. I'm not happy with our homicide numbers here, I'm not happy with our shooting numbers here and ultimately what we do in federal prosecution, federal law enforcement with enhanced partnerships is a, no pun intended, a moving target," Coleman said.

The location where two men were apparently shot inside their vehicle on I-264 West at Poplar Level Road.

Special Agent Robert Brown also presented the UofL with a memento, saying the number of homicides would be much higher if it weren't for the staff at the hospital.

"Over the last few years, the city of Louisville has been plagued by gun violence," Brown said. An acknowledgement that this violence should not be the norm. Federal law enforcement say these partnerships are integral.

Keith Miller is a trauma surgeon at the hospital, "I'm thankful that they're bringing a voice to a group of individuals, a group of individuals that are not often heard."

Coleman talked about their future plan, "In the nature of the violence we're facing here, look, we're going to arrest and we're going to prosecute aggressively."

Brown says the number of law enforcement presence in Louisville has doubled since last year, "We're working specifically in the west end and the city of Louisville."

Tours like this one allow them to move forward with their future plans. "You know the combined strategy, aggressive federal prosecution, more community outreach and greater partnership, we will see a reduction in those numbers," Brown said.

In regards to the crack-down on illegal guns, Coleman has four words, "We're coming for you."

