LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers responded to the area of 41st and Broadway around 3:30 p.m. Saturday where they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting took place at another location and are still determining where it began.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

