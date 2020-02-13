LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been close to a year since the murder of Oscar Guerrero and his family is seeking answers.

Guerrero was murdered in the Kentucky Tower apartment complex on April 8, 2019.

RELATED: Police investigate homicide in Downtown Louisville

His father, Florencio Guerrero still grieves the loss of his youngest son and now he can only cling to the memories he had with him.

"Sometimes I don't even want to look at them because," Guerrero said while going through pictures of his son.

The pictures often bring more pain than peace. Florencio Guerrero reminisces on the day he lost his son.



"I just looked through a mirror and saw him smoking a cigarette before work and that was the last time I saw him," Guerrero said.



He was dropping off his son at work. Oscar told him he'd take a bus home which was not unusual for him. He said he'd call once he got to the bus stop on Watterson Trail, but the phone never rang



The next morning, detectives told Guerrero his son had been murdered in a stairwell at the Kentucky Towers.



"The detective called me and said that he was shot. He had a shot in the chest," Guerrero said.



Detectives say it's possible he was visiting a friend at Kentucky Towers that day. Police also confirm homeless people frequented the stairwell where Oscar was found.



"I don't know if I'm going to live long enough to find out. Those cold cases, it takes years to solve them," Guerrero said.

Oscar was trying to piece his life back together after struggling with addiction in the past. He was drug-free for three years before his death.



"[He was] working on a daily basis, going to school, going to rehab," Guerrero said.



He was studying computer science at JCTC and in fact, his diploma came two weeks after his death certificate.



"He was doing good for a while, for a long time he was doing good," Guerrero said. "He's still my son."



Finding answers in the how or why Oscar was murdered aren't the only priority to Guerrero and his family, finding closure is as well.



"Find closure to this thing so we can go on and with our lives and asking God to let me live long enough to bring his kids up," Guerrero said.



Guerrero wonders if his son was just in the wrong place, at the wrong time or was it random? Maybe, Oscar was targeted? These are the questions that Oscar's family still has nearly a year later.

If you were around the Kentucky Towers last April, did you see something suspicious?

If you have a tip about what happened to Oscar that night, call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

More from Crime Stoppers:

► Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.













