LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A New Albany nurse faces felony charges after she admitted to taking hydrocodone prescription intended for hospice patients.

The Indiana Attorney General's Office found that Jennifer Daniel, 40, forged the prescriptions in Clark and Scott County.

Daniel faces felony charges of interference with medical services; forgery; and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud in Clark Co. She also faces a felony charge of interference with medical services in Scott Co.

The same investigation also led to felony charges being filed by the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Health care professionals are trusted to deliver the medication that patients need to treat their conditions,” said Attorney General Curtis Hill. “When that trust is violated, there must be consequences.”

Daniel has been a registered nurse since 2015. She was terminated from Southerncare Hospice in New Albany, however her license currently remains active.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.