The Louisville man that was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on April 23 has been identified.

RELATED: Man dead after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood

The Jefferson County coroner has identified 29-year-old Michael Livers as the murder victim in the shooting on 1600 block of S. 30th St.

LMPD is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

RELATED: 17-year-old identified after showing up at Louisville hospital with gunshot wounds

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.