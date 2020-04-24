LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood.

Officers responded to South 31st St. where they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

