FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky man was fatally shot Sunday when a gun went off in a neighboring apartment unit, piercing through walls, a couch and the man’s back, authorities said.

Samuel Sexton, 20, was in a friend’s Frankfort apartment around 3 p.m. when he was fatally struck, Capt. Dustin Bowman told news outlets.

Frankfort police said the shot came from an apartment across the hall. Police accused Trevor Fridenmaker, 20, of handling the gun that went off. Police said Fridenmaker tried to hide the gun but it was found along with an additional gun and marijuana.

He was charged with manslaughter, evidence tampering, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM