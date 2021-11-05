LMPD: Man injured in Park Hill shooting

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Due to the severity of his injuries, the homicide unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Park Hill are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said it happened around 8:40 p.m. on St. Louis Ave. not far from Dixie Hwy.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Due to the severity of his injuries, the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This story may be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.