KSP releases bodycam video in LMPD officer-involved shooting

Kentucky State Police confirmed an officer shot and killed Ivan Foster. Footage shows Foster firing a weapon at officers and an officer returned fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officer shot and killed a man in Clifton Heights early Tuesday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened while officers were responding to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at an apartment on River Bend Dr. around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the man involved in the dispute grabbed a gun and fired at the officers while they were inside the apartment. At least one LMPD officer fired back, hitting the man and killing him.

Ruoff said body cameras worn by the responding officers captured the incident and will be used as part of the investigation.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) released body camera footage of responding officers from the night. KSP said officers were at a residence for a domestic violence report.

KSP said the man shot, now identified as 37-year-old Ivan Foster, was asked to leave the residence. Officers followed Foster into a bedroom as he gathered his belongings from the residence and when searching through a stack of clothes, Foster drew a concealed gun and fired at an officer hitting a radio located on his hip.

Another officer in the bedroom fired several and struck Foster. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In the footage, Foster can be heard making several threats to the officers.

The officers in the incident were identified as Timothy Lanham, Tom Seabolt and Amber Andrade. KSP said Lanham was the officer who fired the shots.

KSP's investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Watch KSP's footage below

Warning: Viewers may find the content of this footage disturbing, viewer discretion is advised.

