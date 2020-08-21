Man killed in shooting on Esquire Alley

The man was found by police around 3:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Esquire Alley on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was killed early Friday morning.

According to Alicia Smiley with LMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Esquire Alley around 3:15 a.m. Aug. 21. This area is near the City View Park apartments in the Russell neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, died at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Police did not say if they had any suspects or persons of interest in custody.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

