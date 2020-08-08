LMPD: 1 dead in Taylor Berry neighborhood shooting

Police say around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Central Ave. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a man in his 60s is dead following a fatal shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Police say, around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Central Ave.

Once on the scene, they located a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains open and ongoing at this time. No arrest have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

