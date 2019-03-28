LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A SWAT situation in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on March 28 ended in the arrest of 26-year-old Daniel Allen.

Louisville Metro Police found Allen, a man wanted on several felony warrants, hiding in a van on Weyler Ave at around 12:30 p.m. He attempted to flee, hitting police vehicles with the van. Chief Steve Conrad said the man put several officers' lives in danger, and an officer ultimately fired his weapon.

"The man, at that point, then used the van to flee, but in the process struck a number of the detectives' cars and caused the detectives to scatter for their own safety," Conrad said.

Allen's van was found about a mile away from the site, near Montana Ave.

After a SWAT situation which lasted more than nine hours, Allen was found hiding in the ceiling rafters of a home on Montana Ave. Police had to climb on the roof and tear through the siding of the home to pull Allen out.

Police removed Allen from the home by stretcher after he was apparently shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but police said he was awake and alert.

According to police, a woman came out of the home with her hands up earlier in the evening and was taken into custody. They said the woman was uninjured and is a person of interest.

Allen faces many charges, including four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing police and receiving stolen property in connection to the standoff. He is due in court Saturday, March 30.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.