LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after police say he fired several shots near officers in the Park Hill neighborhood.

According to a police report, officers say they were sitting in their patrol car in the vicinity of 20th Street and Woodland Avenue when they heard several rounds being fired nearby.

They say a witness told them they say 19-year-old Jatae White shooting the gun.

That’s when police say they arrested White and found him with a semi-automatic handgun and several rounds of ammunition in his pocket.

He’s facing first degree wanton endangerment.

White is being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 13.

